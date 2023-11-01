Rosalyn Sulyanto, DMD, MS
- Dental School: Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA
- Residency: Pediatric Dentistry, Nationwide Children’s Hospital/The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
- Masters: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
- American Board of Pediatric Dentistry
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
- Diplomate, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry
- Recipient, 3M ESPE Preventive Pediatric Dentistry Postdoctoral Research Fellowship
- Editorial Board, Special Care in Dentistry Journal; Reviewer, Pediatric Dentistry, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
- Ng MW, Sulyanto R: Chronic disease management of caries in children and the role of silver diamine fluoride. J Calif Dent Assoc 46(1): 23-34, 2018.
- Sulyanto R, Thompson Z, Beall C, Leys E, Griffen A: The predominant oral microbiota are acquired early in an organized pattern. Sci Rep 9(1):10550, 2019.
- Hong M, Vuong C, Allred EN, Ng MW, Sulyanto R: Sealed primary molars are less likely to develop caries. J Am Dent Assoc 150(8):641-648, 2019.
- Halasa-Rappel Y, Archibald J, Miller P, Lambert R, Hong M, Ng MW, Sulyanto RS: Pit and fissure sealants on primary molars are cost saving. J Am Dent Assoc, 2021.
