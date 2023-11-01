मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
David R. Steinberg, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Disorders

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery – Surgery of the Hand

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2017
  • Philadelphia magazine Top Doc, 2017-2020
  • South Jersey magazine Top Doc, 2017

