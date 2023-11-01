मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Levi D. Procter, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Acute Care Surgical Services/Trauma, General Surgery, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
  • Research Fellowship: Trauma, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
  • Fellowship: Trauma/Critical Care, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, FL

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Surgery - General Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery - Surgical Critical Care

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • The Arnold M. Salzberg, MD, Award in Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2019
  • General Surgery Resident Faculty Teaching Award, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2017
  • Emergency Medicine’s Off-Service Instructor of the Year, University of Kentucky, 2015, 2016
  • Ward O’Griffen Excellence in Medical Student Education, University of Kentucky, 2016
  • Gordon L. Hyde Award, University of Kentucky, 2015-2016
  • Ben Eisenman Surgery Teaching Award Excellence in General Surgery Resident Education, University of Kentucky, 2015
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 3 book chapters or books

