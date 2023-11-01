Cory Perugino, DO
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री