मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Cory Perugino, DO

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री