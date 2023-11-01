मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSD मैन्युअल
Minhhuyen Nguyen, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, New England Medical Center Hospitals, Boston, MA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hepatology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
  • Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2018-2020
  • America's Top Doctors, 2017
  • Best Doctors in America, 2013-2014