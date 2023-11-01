Christine Moutier, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Psychiatry, Suicide Prevention, Mood Disorders, Healthcare Professional Wellbeing
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Residency: Psychiatry, University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Moutier CY, Pisani AR, Sthal SM: Suicide Prevention, a Stahl’s handbook. Cambridge University Press, 2021.
- Moutier C. Suicide Prevention in the COVID-19 Era Transforming Threat Into Opportunity. JAMA Psychiatry Published online October 16, 2020. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3746
- Moutier C, Mortali MG: Suicide warning signs and what to do. Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract 51(5):1053-1060, 2021.
- Moutier C. Section Editor for the section on Psychiatric Emergencies. In Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry, editors Benjamin J. Sadock, Virginia A. Sadock, Pedro Ruiz. Philadelphia,Wolters Kluwer, 2021.
- Moutier C: Innovative and timely approaches to suicide prevention in medical education. Acad Psychiatry 45(3):252-256, 2021.
- Moutier C: Preventing clinician suicide: A call to action during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Acad Med 96(5):624-628, 2021.
- Co-host with Anderson Cooper of CNN AC 360 Special Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis, 2019 Emmy Award for “Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis”
- “Best Article for 2018” Journal of Medical Regulation, Ray L. Casterline Award for Excellence in Writing, awarded for “Physician Mental Health: An Evidence-Based Approach to Change”
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री