Zubair Malik, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
  • Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री