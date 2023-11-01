David J. Kuter, MD, DPhil
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Hematology, Medical Oncology
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Doctor of Philosophy: Biochemistry, Oxford University, Oxford, England
- Internship: Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Fellowship: Hematology, Massachusetts General Hospital
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Irving London Teaching Award, Harvard Medical School
- Alfred Kranes Teaching Award, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Douglas Family Foundation Prize for Research (2008 and 2010) at Massachusetts General Hospital
- Jane Green Memorial Prize for Teaching, Massachusetts General Hospital
- 2013 Ernest Beutler Award, American Society of Hematology
- Given over 500 invited lectures in over 50 countries
- Authored or coauthored over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals
