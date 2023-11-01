Sonal Kumar, MD, MPH
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Hepatitis
संबद्धता
- Assistant Professor of Medicine; Director of Clinical Hepatology
- Weill Cornell Medical College
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Washington University School of Medicine
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Brigham and Women's Hospital – Harvard University
- Master of Public Health: Harvard University School of Public Health
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2019-2021
- Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री