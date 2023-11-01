Charles Kilpatrick, MD, MEd
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of Texas Houston, Houston, TX
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Houston, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Memorial Hermann, Houston, TX
- MEd: Curriculum and Instruction, University of Houston, Houston, TX
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Baylor College of Medicine Norton Rose Fulbright Faculty Excellence Award, Development of Enduring Educational Materials, 2020
- Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society Member, Baylor College of Medicine, 2017
- Executive Committee Member, Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Qualifying Exam Subject Matter Expert, and Certification Examiner, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Evidenced Based Medicine Expert Work Group, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- National Faculty Teaching Award, Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Excellence in Teaching Award, Association of Professors in Gynecology and Obstetrics
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री