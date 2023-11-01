Arif Jivan, MD, PhD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology
शिक्षा
- Doctorate: Biological and Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Interventional Cardiology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- 12 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री