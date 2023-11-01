मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Arif Jivan, MD, PhD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Doctorate: Biological and Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Interventional Cardiology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • 12 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री