Whitney Jackson, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री