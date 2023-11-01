मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Whitney Jackson, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री