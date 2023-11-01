मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Talha H. Imam, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Nephrology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Aga Khan Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Specialist of the Year, Kaiser Permanente, 2018
  • Teacher of the Year, Family Practice Residency, Kaiser Hospital, 2018
  • Physician of the Year, Kaiser Permanente, 2013
  • Reviewer Panel, American Society of Nephrology
  • Editorial Board, Journal of Clinical Nephrology and Research
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

