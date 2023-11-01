मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Brian D. Hoit, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Cardiac Function, Pericardial Disease, Diastology, Transesophageal Echocardiography

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of California - San Diego
  • Research Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, VA San Diego Healthcare System

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
  • National Board of Echocardiography

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American Heart Association
  • Fellow, American Society of Echocardiography
  • Over 200 full-length papers in high-quality peer-reviewed journals
  • 68 book chapters
  • Associate Editor, Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography
  • Section Editor, Echocardiography

