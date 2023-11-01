मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Irvin H. Hirsch, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Urology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री