Irvin H. Hirsch, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Urology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री