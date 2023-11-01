मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Robert P. Heine, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री