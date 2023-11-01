मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Marvin P. Fried, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Rhinology, Laryngology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Internship: Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, MO
  • Fellowship: Neurology, National Institute of Neurologic Disease and Stroke, Bethesda, MD

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Honor Award of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • Mark Award for Contributions to the Advancement of Laser Medicine and Surgery from the American Society for Laser Medicine Surgery
  • Medal of the City of Paris for the First International Symposium offered by Harvard Medical School
  • Top Doctor in America by Castle Connolly
  • New York’s Best Doctors by New York Magazine and The New York Times
  • Fried MP, Ferlito A: The Larynx, 3rd Ed, Plural Publishing, London, 2009
  • Over 200 original reports, reviews, and chapters, as well as books and monographs

