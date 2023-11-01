James Fernandez, MD, PhD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
- Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Allergy and Immunology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री