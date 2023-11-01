B. Mark Evers, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Gastrointestinal surgery, Neuroendocrine tumors, Surgical oncology
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN
- Residency: University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
- Fellowship: Research, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Surgery
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Elected Member, National Academy of Medicine
- Elected Member, Association of American Physicians
- Past-president of the Society of University Surgeons and the Southern Surgical Association
- Flance-Karl award, American Surgical Association
- Associate Editor, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery
- Over 450 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and reviews
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री