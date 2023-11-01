मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
B. Mark Evers, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Gastrointestinal surgery, Neuroendocrine tumors, Surgical oncology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN
  • Residency: University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
  • Fellowship: Research, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Surgery

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Elected Member, National Academy of Medicine
  • Elected Member, Association of American Physicians
  • Past-president of the Society of University Surgeons and the Southern Surgical Association
  • Flance-Karl award, American Surgical Association
  • Associate Editor, Sabiston Textbook of Surgery
  • Over 450 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and reviews

