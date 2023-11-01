James D. Douketis, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Internal Medicine, Venous Thromboembolism, Perioperative Anticoagulant Management
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
- Internship: University of Toronto
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto
- Fellowship: Thrombosis, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
प्रमाणपत्र
- Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada – Internal Medicine
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, Canadian Academy of Health Science
- President of Thrombosis Canada
- Associate Editor of McMaster Textbook of Internal Medicine
- Editor in Chief of Canadian Journal of General Internal Medicine
- Deputy Editor of Annals of Internal Medicine
- Associate Editor of Thrombosis and Haemostasis
- Over 350 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री