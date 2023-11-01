George R. Brown, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
- American Board of General Psychiatry
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
- Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
- Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री