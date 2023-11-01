मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
George R. Brown, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • American Board of General Psychiatry

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
  • Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters

