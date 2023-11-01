Evelyn Attia, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Psychiatry, Eating Disorders, Psychopharmacology
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Internship: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Psychiatry, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Psychiatry
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Young Investigator Award, National Alliance for Research in Schizophrenia and Depression
- Pfizer/Society for Women's Health Research Faculty Development Award in Women’s Health
- Career Development Award, National Institute of Mental Health
- Fellow, Academy for Eating Disorders
- Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री