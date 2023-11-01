Thomas Arnold, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology
शिक्षा
- Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
- American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
- Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
- Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine
- Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री