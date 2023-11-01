मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Thomas Arnold, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

