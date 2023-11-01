Guy P. Armstrong, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- General cardiology, Angioplasty and stents, Pacemakers, Cardiac ultrasound
शिक्षा
- Examination in Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation of the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology
- Fellowship: Cardiac Intervention, Auckland City Hospital
- Medical School: University of Auckland School of Medicine, Auckland, NZ
- Advanced Fellowship: Cardiac Imaging, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, European Society of Cardiology
- Fellow, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री