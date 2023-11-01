मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Guy P. Armstrong, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • General cardiology, Angioplasty and stents, Pacemakers, Cardiac ultrasound

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Examination in Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation of the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology
  • Fellowship: Cardiac Intervention, Auckland City Hospital
  • Medical School: University of Auckland School of Medicine, Auckland, NZ
  • Advanced Fellowship: Cardiac Imaging, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, European Society of Cardiology
  • Fellow, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री