Parswa Ansari, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Colorectal Surgery

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Surgery
  • American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • 2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
  • Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020

