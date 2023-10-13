honeypot link
skip to main content
Professionnels de la santé
Grand public
Le Manuel MSD
Version pour le grand public
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
SYMPTÔMES
URGENCES
RESSOURCES
COMMENTAIRE
À PROPOS DE
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
Familles
/
Images
/
Hernie ombilicale
/
Hernie ombilicale
Cette photo montre une hernie ombilicale chez un bébé.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Dans ces sujets
Les faits en bref: Hernie ombilicale chez l’enfant
Hernies de la paroi abdominale
Hernie ombilicale chez l’enfant