Philbert Yuan Van, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual