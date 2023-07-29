Philbert Yuan Van, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care
Educación
- Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
Certificaciones
- American Board of Surgery – Surgery
- American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capítulos y comentarios del manual