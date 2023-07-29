Mary Territo, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
Educación
- Medical School: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Certificaciones
- American Board of Internal Medicine– Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Wayne State University School of Medicine Distinguished Alumnus Award, 2006
Capítulos y comentarios del manual