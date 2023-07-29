skip to main content
Mary Territo, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Hematology-Oncology

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine– Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Wayne State University School of Medicine Distinguished Alumnus Award, 2006

