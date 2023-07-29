skip to main content
Dan J. Stein, MD, PhD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety and Related Disorders, Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders, Trauma and Stressor-Related Disorders

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
  • Doctorate: Clinical Neuroscience, University of Stellenbosch, Stellenbosch, South Africa
  • Fellowship: Psychopharmacology, Columbia University, New York, NY

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
  • Max Hamilton Memorial Award, International College of Neuropsychopharmacology
  • Lifetime Achievement Award, World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry
  • Chair, DSM-5 and ICD-11 workgroups on obsessive-compulsive and related disorders
  • Author or co-author of more than 1050 publications in peer-reviewed journals, textbook chapters or textbooks, and review articles
  • Presentations at national and international scientific meetings

