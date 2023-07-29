Atenodoro R. Ruiz, Jr., MD
Especialidades y experiencia
Educación
- Medical School: University of the Philippines College of Medicine, Manilla, Philippines
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, George Washington University, Washington, DC
- Masters: Hospital Management, Trinity University of Asia, Metro-Manila, Philippines
Certificaciones
- American Board of Gastroenterology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Former member Editorial Board, The Philippine Journal of Internal Medicine
- Advocate for colorectal cancer screening
- Health and Lifestyle Magazine writer on health, wellness, fitness, and travel
- Kaiser Physician Hero Award
Capítulos y comentarios del manual