Melvin I. Roat, MD, FACS
Especialidades y experiencia
- Ophthalmology, Ocular Infections, Ocular Immune and Autoimmune Diseases, Corneal Transplant Surgery
Educación
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Ontario
- Fellowship: Corneal Surgery and External Diseases, University of Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
Certificaciones
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Top Doctor, Main Line Today, named five times
- Over 50 book chapters and articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capítulos y comentarios del manual