Cory Perugino, DO

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual