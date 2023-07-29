skip to main content
Denise Millstine, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Internal Medicine, Women’s Health, Integrative Medicine

Afiliaciones

  • Director, Integrative Medicine; Consultant, Women's Health Internal Medicine
  • Mayo Clinic

Educación

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, UMass Memorial Health Center, University of Massachusetts, Worcester, MA
  • Fellowship: Integrative Medicine, Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
  • Medical School: Loyola University and Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, IL

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Clinical Educator Award, Mountain West Region, Society of General Internal Medicine, 2011
  • Dr. Lee Parker Davis Humanitarian Award, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, 2010
  • 6th Annual Creative Writing Contest, Massachusetts Medical Society, 2006
  • AMA Ambassador - National Meeting, Massachusetts Medical Society, 2005
  • Outstanding House Officer Award, University of Massachusetts Medical School, 2004
  • Outstanding Senior Resident, Milford Whitinsville Regional Hospital, 2003
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual