skip to main content
MSDManual MsdVersión para público general
Search icon

Wendy S. Levinbook, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Dermatology

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, CT
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Connecticut Hospital, Farmington, CT
  • Dermatology Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Dermatology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • "America's Top Dermatologists" by Consumer's Research Council of America
  • "Top Doctor" by the International Association of Dermatologists
  • "Top Doctor" by Connecticut Magazine
  • Levinbook WS, Mallett J, Grant-Kels JM: Laptop associated erythema ab igne. Cutis 80:319-20, 2007
  • Levinbook WS: Bullous disorders. Dermlectures.com 2005

Capítulos y comentarios del manual