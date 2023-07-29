skip to main content
MSDManual MsdVersión para público general
Search icon

Michael C. Levin, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Neurology, Multiple Sclerosis

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Residency: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Chief Resident: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Multiple Sclerosis, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
  • Medical School: Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Neurology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
  • Fellow, American Neurological Association
  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
  • More than 25 awards for academic excellence
  • University of Tennessee Golden Apple Teaching Award
  • Best Doctors in America, 2005-2018
  • Over 150 articles and abstracts in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual