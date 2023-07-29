skip to main content
Kara C. LaMattina, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Uveitis

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
  • Internship: Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Uveitis, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • New Faculty Clinical Excellence Award, Boston University Medical Group, 2019
  • Top 10 Reviewer, Journal of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, 2020
  • Jorge Rodriguez Memorial Lecturer, University of Arizona, 2020

Capítulos y comentarios del manual