Ravindu Gunatilake, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Critical Care Obstetrics, High-Risk Pregnancy, Perinatal Ultrasound
Educación
- Medical School: University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine, Honolulu, HI
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
- Fellowship: Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
Certificaciones
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Capítulos y comentarios del manual