James Fernandez, MD, PhD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual