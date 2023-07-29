skip to main content
MSDManual MsdVersión para público general
Search icon

Jimena Cubillos, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Urology, Pediatric Urology, Minimally Invasive Surgery in Pediatrics

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Queens, NY

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Urology
  • American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • National Hispanic Medical Association Honors for Leadership on the Council of Medical Societies
  • Cubillos J, Klionsky N: “VCUG Principles,” in Pediatric and Adolescent Uroradiology, edited by R. Fotter, New York, Springer, 2013
  • 7 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual