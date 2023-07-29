Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA
Especialidades y experiencia
- Academic Health Center Executive Leadership, Executive Leadership, Emergency Medicine, Aerospace Medicine, Chest Pain Evaluation, Emergency Cardiology
Educación
- Medical School: New York Medical College
- Internship: St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
- Residency: St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center, Internal Medicine
- Residency: Georgetown University Hospital, Emergency Medicine
Certificaciones
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Board of Directors, Association of Academic Health Centers, 2016
- Emeritus Member, American Clinical and Climatological Association (ACAA), 2010
- Chair, COVID-19 Planning and Response Task Force, University of Illinois System, 2020
- President’s Award, Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Foundation, 2019
- The William Cullen Bryant Founders Award, New York Medical College, 2019
- Published numerous papers on topics including snakebites and envenomation, military issues such as war crimes, and emergency medicine evaluation and treatment
- Mattu A, Tabas JA, Barish RA, editors. Electrocardiography in Emergency Medicine. Dallas: American College of Emergency Physicians, October 2007.
- Bernhard WN, Barish R. War crimes during the Persian Gulf War. Military Medicine 157(12):667-669, 1992.
Capítulos y comentarios del manual