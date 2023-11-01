Disorders That Require Surgery During Pregnancy

If appendicitis develops during pregnancy, surgery to remove the appendix (appendectomy) is done immediately because a ruptured appendix may be fatal. An appendectomy is not likely to harm the fetus or cause a miscarriage. However, appendicitis may be difficult to recognize during pregnancy. The cramping pain of appendicitis resembles uterine contractions, which are common during pregnancy. The appendix is pushed higher in the abdomen as the pregnancy progresses, so the location of pain due to appendicitis may not be what is expected.

If women have any symptoms that might indicate appendicitis, they should report them to their doctor. These symptoms include abdominal pain that lasts more than 6 hours, particularly if it is accompanied by nausea and vomiting.