A doctor's evaluation

Ultrasonography

Blood tests

If a pregnant woman has bleeding and cramping during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy, a doctor examines her to determine whether a miscarriage is likely. During a pelvic examination, a doctor examines the cervix to determine whether it is dilating. If it is not, the pregnancy may be able to continue. If it is dilating before 20 weeks of pregnancy, a miscarriage is highly likely.

Sometimes a doctor uses a device to listen for the fetal heartbeat. Also, ultrasonography is done using a device inserted into the vagina (called transvaginal ultrasonography). Ultrasonography may be used to determine whether a miscarriage has already occurred or, if not, whether the fetus is still alive. If a miscarriage has occurred, ultrasonography can show whether the fetus and the placenta have been completely expelled.

Usually, doctors do blood tests to measure a hormone produced by the placenta early in pregnancy called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). Results confirm the pregnancy. Usually, the test is repeated every several days or once a week to determine whether a woman has a mislocated (ectopic) pregnancy, which can also cause bleeding, and also to make sure that the miscarriage process has been completed.

If the uterus does not progressively enlarge, doctors suspect a missed abortion. That is, the fetus has died but has not been expelled from the uterus or caused symptoms (vaginal bleeding or abdominal pain).

Lab Test Bacteria Culture Test

If a woman has had 2 or more miscarriages, she may want to see a doctor before trying to become pregnant again. The doctor can check for genetic or structural abnormalities and for other disorders that increase the risk of a miscarriage. For example, doctors may do the following:

An imaging test (such as ultrasonography, hysteroscopy, or hysterosalpingography) to look for structural abnormalities of the female reproductive system

Blood tests to check for certain disorders, such as antiphospholipid syndrome, diabetes, reproductive hormone abnormalities, and thyroid disorders

Genetic tests to check for chromosome abnormalities

If identified, some causes of recurrent miscarriage can be treated, making a successful pregnancy possible in the future.