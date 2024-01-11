Septic abortion is a serious infection of the uterus that occurs shortly before, during, or after an abortion or a miscarriage. Septic abortion is a medical emergency.

Septic abortion causes chills, fever, vaginal discharge, vaginal bleeding, and a rapid heart rate, typically within 2 days after an abortion or a miscarriage.

Risk of septic abortion is high if a woman has a procedure done by an untrained person and/or without using sterile techniques or appropriate instruments to remove the contents of the uterus for an abortion or miscarriage.

A pelvic examination is done; blood cultures are done to identify the microorganisms causing the infection and thus help doctors choose the appropriate antibiotics.

Pregnancy tissue in the uterus must be removed as soon as possible; the infection is treated with antibiotics.

Septic abortion is possible after any procedure for abortion or a miscarriage. However, it occurs most often when an untrained person (or the pregnant woman herself) does the procedure without using sterile techniques and/or having appropriate surgical equipment. Healthcare professionals who are not trained to do pregnancy-related procedures or other untrained people may puncture the uterus during the procedure, and this may cause the infection to spread or cause heavy bleeding or injury to other organs, such as the intestines. These circumstances usually arise when lack of access to health care or personal issues prevent women from receiving safe and professional medical care.

Septic abortion may develop when pregnancy tissue remains in the uterus after an abortion or a miscarriage and becomes infected. Septic abortion is a medical emergency and can result in serious problems or death in a pregnant woman.

