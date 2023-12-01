Guided imagery is a type of mind-body medicine that involves the use of mental images to promote relaxation and wellness, reduce pain, or facilitate healing of a particular ailment, such as cancer or psychologic trauma. The images can involve any of the senses and may be self-directed or guided by a practitioner, sometimes in a group setting. For example, a person with cancer might be told to imagine an army of white blood cells fighting against the cancer cells. Imagery used with relaxation techniques (muscle relaxation and deep breathing) plus hypnotherapy may help reduce pain, especially in people with fibromyalgia, and improve quality of life and ability to tolerate treatments in people with cancer.

