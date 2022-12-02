Cathinones are -like stimulants derived from the plant Catha edulis (khat). The khat plant is a shrub grown in East Africa and on the Arabian peninsula. For centuries, people there have chewed the leaves for their mild stimulant effect. In those regions, chewing khat is often a social activity, similar to coffee drinking in other societies.

Recently, khat use has spread to other countries, and much stronger, man-made (synthetic) cathinones (marketed as "bath salts" to circumvent laws regarding controlled substances) have become drugs of abuse. Bath salts can be inhaled, smoked, and sometimes injected. These products, which are frequently labeled "not for human consumption," are not used for bathing.

(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)

Symptoms of Bath Salts Toxicity The effects of bath salts are similar to those of amphetamines and include headache, a rapid heart rate (tachycardia), palpitations, hallucinations, agitation, and an increased endurance and tolerance for pain. Some people become violent. Complications Bath salts can cause a dangerously high body temperature (hyperthermia). They also may cause serious organ damage, although doctors are not sure why. Organ damage can include Heart attack

Breakdown of muscle (rhabdomyolysis)

Kidney failure

Liver failure

Diagnosis of Bath Salt Toxicity A doctor's evaluation

Blood and urine tests Because bath salts are not detected with routine urine or blood testing, doctors usually base the diagnosis on symptoms in people known to have used the drug. Doctors typically order the following specific tests for anyone showing signs of severe acute bath salt intoxication to check for other problems caused by using bath salts: Blood tests (to check blood count, levels of electrolytes, and kidney function)

Urine testing for myoglobinuria (to test for muscle destruction)

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Treatment of Bath Salt Toxicity Observation and monitoring until the person is sober

IV sedatives

IV fluids Typical treatments, which include IV sedatives and fluids and supportive care, are usually adequate. People with dangerously high body temperature (hyperthermia), persistently high heart rate or agitation, and blood tests that suggest possible kidney problems should be hospitalized and monitored for muscle breakdown and heart and kidney damage.