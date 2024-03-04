S-adenosyl-L-methionine (SAMe) is a naturally occurring chemical in the human body, produced largely by the liver. It is also manufactured synthetically as a supplement.
Claims for SAMe
SAMe is said to be effective in treating depression, osteoarthritis, and gallbladder and liver disorders. It may help people who have osteoarthritis function better. Some people also claim that SAMe may help treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and fibromyalgia.
Evidence for SAMe
Scientific studies so far do not clearly confirm that SAMe has most of its claimed benefits and more research is needed.
However, in 2 studies reviewed in a 2002 analysis SAMe was shown to be as effective as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in treating functional limitations (but not pain) in people with osteoarthritis, and without the side effects common with NSAID use.
In some studies, SAMe used in combination with an antidepressant was useful for people who had depression that did not abate with treatment using a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), but this benefit was not confirmed in later studies.
Side Effects of SAMe
No serious side effects have been reported. People with a bipolar disorder should not use SAMe, because it can cause manic episodes.
Side effects of SAMe are uncommon, and when they do occur, they are usually minor problems such as nausea, gas, diarrhea, constipation, dry mouth, or headache.
Drug Interactions with SAMe
Recommendations for SAMe
More Information
