Atypical fibroxanthoma is a skin cancer that tends to grow slowly.

Atypical fibroxanthoma is a type of cancer called sarcoma (cancers occurring in bones or soft tissues, such as muscles or blood vessels).

Atypical fibroxanthomas are rare. They usually occur on the head and neck of older adults. They may look like other skin cancers and often appear as pink-red raised areas or bumps that do not heal or may be tender.

Atypical Fibroxanthoma Image Photo courtesy of Gregory L. Wells, MD.

Diagnosis of Atypical Fibroxanthoma Biopsy Doctors base the diagnosis of atypical fibroxanthoma on the results of a biopsy. During this procedure, a small piece of the tumor is removed and examined under a microscope.

Treatment of Atypical Fibroxanthoma Removal of the tumor Tumors are surgically removed, or Mohs microscopically controlled surgery is done. Atypical fibroxanthomas do not typically spread (metastasize) to other organs.