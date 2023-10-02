Because breast cancer is common, doctors do tests for breast cancer in women who don't have any symptoms. These are called screening tests.

All women should be screened for breast cancer. For most women, doctors start screening at age 40 or 50. Screening tests are done every year or 2 until about age 75.

Breast cancer screening tests include:

A mammogram is a special x-ray of your breasts. Doctors use it to check for abnormal spots inside breasts. Here’s how a mammogram works:

You’ll take off your shirt and bra and put on a robe that opens in the front

A technician will place your breast on top of an x-ray plate

A plastic cover will press down on your breast, making it as flat as it can be

The technician will take x-rays of your breast from the top

The technician may turn the x-ray plate and plastic cover to get a side view of your breast

Mammograms are one of the best ways to find breast cancer early. But not all the spots they find are breast cancer. You will need other tests to determine if an abnormal spot is breast cancer. Talk to your doctor about when to start getting mammograms based on your age and your health.

Mammography: Screening for Breast Cancer

A breast exam is part of a regular physical exam. During a breast exam, doctors feel each breast with their fingers to try to find lumps. They’ll also check for enlarged lymph nodes in your armpits and above your collarbone.

An MRI can be done if you have a high risk of getting breast cancer. An MRI is a test that uses a strong magnetic field to create a detailed picture of the inside of your body.