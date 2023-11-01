What Is Cellulitis? video

Cellulitis is caused by germs (bacteria) that get into your skin. Bacteria are most likely to enter through small breaks in your skin from scrapes, punctures, surgery, burns, fungal infections, animal bites, and skin disorders. However, cellulitis can also occur in skin that is not obviously injured.

Cellulitis is often caused by Staphylococcus bacteria (staph infection). One type of staphylococcus that can cause cellulitis is known as MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). MRSA is resistant to many antibiotics and can be hard to treat.

People with a weakened immune system are more likely to get an infection that causes cellulitis.

People have a higher risk of getting cellulitis repeatedly if they have: