Acute kidney failure can be caused by:

Not enough blood getting to your kidneys

Something that blocks urine from draining out of your kidneys

Certain kidney diseases

Certain drugs or poisons

Your kidneys need a lot of blood. Your kidneys may not get enough blood if you have a lot of bleeding, have gotten very dehydrated, or your heart isn't pumping enough blood.

If a cancer or a kidney stone blocks the flow of urine, pressure builds up in the kidney. If the pressure stays high for a long time, your kidneys will be damaged.

Many drugs and other substances can damage your kidneys, for example:

Some antibiotics

Contrast agents used for certain x-rays

Contrast agents are liquids given by vein that make blood vessels and organs easier to see on x-rays.

Doctors often can’t find a cause for a person's acute kidney failure.